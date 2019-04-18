10,000 rainbow trout stocked in Lake Ogallala

LINCOLN – Lake Ogallala’s trout fishery has been enhanced with the stocking of 10,000 rainbow trout by the Rock Creek State Fish Hatchery from April 4-15.



In addition, the Grove Trout Rearing Station completed a second spring stocking April 16 at Columbus’ Pawnee Park West Lake, Norfolk’s TaHaZouka Park Lake, and West Point’s Neligh Park Pond. It stocked additional trout April 17 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake.

The second trout stockings of some lakes came from a surplus created when the Two Rivers State Recreation Area Trout Lake was not stocked for the spring.

