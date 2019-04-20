1 worker killed, 1 injured in fall at future chicken plant

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another injured when they fell while working on a future chicken processing plant in Fremont.



First responders were called around 9:40 a.m. Thursday to the Costco site. Fremont police say the two men fell about 40 feet (12.2 meters) from a basket in which they were working. A 56-year-old man died and a 26-year-old man was flown to an Omaha hospital. Their names haven’t been released.

Fremont Fire Capt. Jamie Meyer says the younger man was pinned 30 feet (9.1 meters) above the ground and was rescued by firefighters.

Company authorities say the two men were employees of contractors working on the site.

The plant is expected to process up to 2 million birds a week after it goes into full operation.