1 Person Killed, 4 Hurt In I-80 Collision In East Nebraska 

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and four people have been injured in a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Monday near the Greenwood exit. The Nebraska State Patrol says an eastbound Nissan sport utility vehicle crossed into westbound traffic and struck a pickup truck. The Nissan then veered into another lane and hit a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Nissan, 23-year-old Ashley Chinana, of Niobrara, was pronounced dead at the crash.

The pickup and Toyota each were carrying one passenger as well as the drivers. They were all taken to Lincoln area hospitals.