One Man Killed In Three Vehicle Halloween Morning Crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has died in a three vehicle crash in north-central Omaha.

Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning at Maple and 94th streets when a sport utility vehicle began weaving, went over a curb and crossed two lanes of traffic and across a center median before hitting a pickup truck and a car traveling the opposite direction.

Forty-nine-year-old Kenneth Evans of Omaha, who was driving the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating whether a medical condition suffered by Evans led to the crash.

The driver of the pickup suffered a knee injury, and the driver and a passenger in the car were uninjured.