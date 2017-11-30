1 Duke Escapes Upset Bid, Curry’s Overtime 3’s Sink Lakers, Another Coaching Hire in SEC

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
- Marvin Bagley III finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Grayson Allen added 21 points to help No. 1 Duke get past pesky Indiana 91-81 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Blue Devils needed a late 17-4 spurt to pull away for their first true road win of the season. Indiana was led by Robert Johnson with 17 points as its three-game winning streak ended.
- No. 10 Miami Hurricanes passed their first test of the season by taking the Minnesota big men out of their element around the basket. Dewan Huell had to work hard for his 15 second-half points, but all those screens he came up to set paid off down the stretch. Huell scored 23 points in 27 minutes and Bruce Brown Jr. added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Hurricanes beat No. 12 Minnesota 86-81 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
- Luke Maye scored 27 points and No. 13 North Carolina shot 55 percent to beat Michigan 86-71 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Joel Berry II added 17 points on a bounceback offensive night for the Tar Heels, who are now 6-1. They were coming off a 63-45 loss to No. 3 Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational that included them shooting a program-record-low 24.6 percent. But North Carolina had no troubles against the 6-2 Wolverines.
- Rui Hachimura scored 18 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 17 as No. 15 Gonzaga beat Incarnate Word 103-68. Josh Perkins scored 16 and Jacob Larsen 14 for Gonzaga, which lost to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament title game last season.
NBA
- Reggie Jackson scored 23 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Phoenix Suns 131-107 for their third straight victory. Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley each scored 20 points on Wednesday, and Andre Drummond had 13 points and matched a career best with seven assists in Detroit’s highest-scoring game of the season.
- After struggling from long range all night, Stephen Curry hit two quick 3-pointers to open overtime and the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers 127-123. The victory prevented the Warriors from losing two straight games for the first time this season.
- Ben Simmons scored 31 points, grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds and overcame the Hack-a-Shaq strategy, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-113 victory over the Washington Wizards. Joel Embiid had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Dario Saric added 24 points to help the Sixers win for the sixth time in eight games.
- Aaron Gordon had 40 points and 15 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic end a nine-game losing streak with a 121-108 victory over the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder. Russell Westbrook hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder, who lost for the fifth time in six games and dropped their seventh straight on the road.
- Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 30 and the Toronto Raptors improved to 7-1 at home by beating the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets 126-113. Lowry shot 12 for 18 and set a career-high by connecting on eight of his 11 3-point attempts. Dwight Howard had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who lost their seventh straight road game and dropped to 1-9 away from home. Charlotte’s All-Star guard Kemba Walker was out of the game because of a bruised left shoulder.
- Enes Kanter had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 115-86 despite losing Kristaps Porzingis to a sprained right ankle after 2 1/2 minutes. Back after missing three games with back spasms, Kanter had his way against a Heat team missing starting center Hassan Whiteside because of left knee soreness, going 7 of 9 from the field.
- James Harden had 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Houston Rockets rolled past the Indiana Pacers 118-97 for their sixth straight win. Thaddeus Young cut the lead to 10 with a hook shot with about eight minutes left. The Rockets then put the game away with a 16-4 run that made it 110-88 with about four minutes left.
- Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat New Orleans 120-102 in a game that saw Pelicans forward Anthony Davis ejected for the first time in his career. Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng had 19 points each for the Timberwolves, who are 13-9.
- DeMarre Carroll scored 15 of his 22 points in the third quarter to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-104. Trevor Booker had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Spencer Dinwidde added 19 points, and Caris Levert had 13.
- LaMarcus Aldridge set his San Antonio high with 41 points and the Spurs spoiled J.B. Bickerstaff’s debut as Memphis coach, beating the Grizzlies 104-95 to hand them their ninth straight loss. Aldridge established a season best for the second consecutive game, topping his 33-point outing Monday against Dallas.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
- No. 7 Miami has taken another big injury hit, losing wide receiver Ahmmon Richards for the remainder of the season after he injured his left knee in practice Wednesday. Richards has a meniscus injury. That news came less than a week after the Hurricanes, who are 10-1, lost starting tight end Christopher Herndon IV, also to a season-ending knee injury. Miami plays No. 1 Clemson in Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
- Mississippi State has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as its football coach. The 44-year-old Moorhead replaces Dan Mullen, who left after nine seasons to become the Florida Gators’ new head coach on Sunday.
