1 Dead In Head-On Crash In Southwestern Nebraska

ELWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person had been killed in a head-on crash in southwestern Nebraska.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 23 just east of Elwood in Gosper County.

Sheriff Dennis Ocken says arriving first responders found a fuel truck in the ditch on the north side the highway and a pickup truck with extensive front end damage.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The extent of any injuries to the driver of the fuel truck was not immediately available. Their names were not immediately released. Officials say the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on.

Ocken says no fuel from storage tank of the fuel truck was spilled.