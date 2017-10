MITCHELL, Neb. (AP) — One person has died in the crash of a grain truck and a train just west of Mitchell.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday at a county road crossing just south of Highway 26.

Officials tell the station that a man in the grain truck died, and a woman was flown to a Scottsbluff hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not been released.

The train was eastbound at the time of the crash. The crossing is marked, but has no gates.