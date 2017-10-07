1.4M In Grants Going To AmeriCorps Programs In Nebraska 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say AmeriCorps programs in Nebraska will receive grants totaling more than $1.4 million.

Each year ServeNebraska, Nebraska’s volunteer service commission receives funding from the federal agency for volunteering and service programs.

ServeNebraska Executive Director Cathleen Plager says the Corporation for National and Community Service provided about $300,000 less to ServeNebraska than it did a year ago. The amount fluctuates based on what grants ServeNebraska plans to make to organizations. This year’s funds will support 15 programs and 212 AmeriCorps members.

The programs across the state promote youth fitness, college preparation, reducing hunger, environmental stewardship, mentoring, behavioral health and affordable housing.